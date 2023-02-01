Juventus captain Bonucci set for additional time on the treatment table

In recent weeks, Juve’s nursery has been thankfully hosting a lesser number of stars compared to the earlier part of the season.

Although Arkadiusz Milik has sustained an injury on Sunday, our longtime absentees are gradually making their return to action. This includes, Paul Pogba, Dusan Vlahovic, Mattia De Sciglio and Juan Cuadrado.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNew24, Leonardo Bonucci still requires additional time on the treatment table before making his return to the pitch.

The aging captain has been dealing with an alarmingly increasing number of knocks in recent years. He has been out of action since December.

The source reveals that Max Allegri will have to do without his skipper at least for another couple of fixtures. The first is Thursday’s tilt against Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals, while the second is next Tuesday’s Serie A fixture in Salerno.

Perhaps the 35-year-old would make his return prior to the Fiorentina clash on February 12, but it remains far from certain.

Juve FC say

Even when Juventus had Bonucci on the pitch this campaign, he hasn’t always been able to inspire confidence, with his slowing pace preventing him from catching up with younger strikers.

At this point, the Bianconeri must learn how to cope without their experienced captain whose role should naturally be reduced as the end of his playing days is looming ever closer.