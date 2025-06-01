Juventus are reportedly making significant progress in their attempts to keep Francisco Conceicao for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The global tournament will take place in the United States between June 14 and July, but this timing has caused a stir for the participants, as some of their players are running on contracts expiring on June 30.

This is also the case for Juventus who have signed Conceicao, Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga on loan until the end of the season, and they don’t have the option to buy them outright.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are closing in on an agreement with Porto to keep Conceicao, at least for the Club World Cup.

Juventus making Club World Cup plans

The 22-year-old enjoyed a spectacular start in Turin under Thiago Motta, but was omitted from the starting lineup following the arrival of Igor Tudor.

The Croatian management initially deemed him ill-suited to his 3-4-2-1 formation, but the winger eventually managed to climb his way up the pecking order, earning a starting berth in the final two contests of the season.

Francisco Conceicao expected to stay at Juventus

Therefore, Conceicao is now expected to be a part of the squad for the USA in the middle of the month. Daniele Rugani and Filip Kostic will also be reinstated after returning from loan spells at Ajax and Fenerbahce, respectively.

On the other hand, keeping Kolo Muani and Veiga remains a more difficult task, as finding agreements with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea won’t be easy.

As the source explains, PSG might be willing to negotiate, so Juventus still have some hope on that front, but the West Londoners are apparently keen to reintegrate Veiga in Enzo Maresca’s squad, which will be a painful blow for Tudor.