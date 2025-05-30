Juventus are on the verge of appointing their third manager of the year, despite it not yet being June. The season began with Thiago Motta at the helm, following the club’s decision last summer to entrust him with the role on a long-term basis. At the start of 2025, Juventus appeared to be in strong form and were performing well across most competitions.

A Season of Managerial Turmoil

However, as the months progressed, the Bianconeri began to falter. Their performances declined, and they were eliminated from all cup competitions. Facing the risk of missing out on a top-four finish in Serie A, the club decided to replace Motta with Igor Tudor in March. Tudor was given the task of securing Champions League qualification, with the promise that he would be appointed permanently for the following season should he achieve this goal.

Tudor succeeded in guiding Juventus into the top four, but the club remain eager to appoint a different manager. Their initial target was Antonio Conte, who ultimately declined the offer in favour of continuing his tenure at Napoli. Consequently, Juventus have turned their attention to Gian Piero Gasperini, a highly regarded coach currently linked with a move away from Atalanta.

Financial Impact of Managerial Changes

These frequent managerial changes are proving costly for Juventus. According to Calciomercato, the club will continue to pay Motta’s wages until his contract expires in 2027. In addition, Tudor will receive compensation if he is not retained as the permanent manager for next season. Appointing a new coach will only increase the club’s expenditure.

The ongoing instability in the coaching department is placing considerable financial strain on Juventus. Beyond the monetary cost, the situation also creates uncertainty around the team’s direction and performance. It is clear that the club must resolve this managerial turmoil swiftly to restore stability and set a clear path forward.

In summary, Juventus face significant challenges both on and off the pitch as they seek to find a permanent managerial solution. The current outlook is far from ideal, and the sooner the club can settle on a coach, the better their prospects will be for the upcoming season.