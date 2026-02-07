Victor Osimhen was a key transfer target for Juventus during his time at Napoli, and the Bianconeri continued to pursue his signature during the summer transfer window. The Nigerian forward briefly returned to Naples following his loan spell at Galatasaray, but he has since gone back to the Turkish club, where he continues to make a strong impression.

Juventus were one of several clubs interested in adding Osimhen to their squad. However, despite their desire to secure his services, they were unable to compete with other teams involved in the race for his signature. Financial constraints and strong competition ultimately prevented the move from materialising.

Juventus Maintain Their Interest

Juventus have continued to monitor Osimhen’s situation in Turkiye, where he has remained a key figure and a fan favourite. The Old Lady is reportedly planning to make another attempt to sign him at the end of the season, as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Bringing in a top-quality striker remains a priority for the club as they aim to improve their squad ahead of the next campaign.

The Bianconeri have also followed other attacking players, including Randal Kolo Muani. However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Osimhen remains Juventus’ dream target. The club believes that his profile, experience, and proven goal-scoring ability would significantly enhance their attacking threat.

Victor Osimhen (Getty Images)

Spalletti Reunion a Key Factor

One of the main reasons Juventus are keen on Osimhen is the prospect of reuniting him with Luciano Spalletti. The pair previously worked together at Napoli, where they enjoyed remarkable success by winning the Serie A title during the 2022/2023 season. Juventus believe that a similar partnership in Turin could yield comparable results and elevate the team’s overall performance.

Despite the strong interest, there are clear obstacles to any potential deal. Osimhen currently earns a substantial salary in Turkiye, and he would need to accept a significant pay cut to complete a move to Juventus. Whether such a compromise is possible remains to be seen, but Juventus appear determined to explore their options in pursuit of their long-term attacking ambitions.