Weston McKennie has been one of the most in-form players at Juventus over recent weeks, continuing to deliver strong performances and underlining his importance to the team. The American midfielder is currently set to be out of contract at the end of this campaign, and his displays have strengthened the argument that he is a player the club should retain.

Juventus are planning to offer him a new deal, and discussions are already underway to reach an agreement. However, McKennie is also aware that he must maintain high standards if he is to secure the terms he wants. His form in the coming weeks is expected to play a crucial role in determining his future.

Contract Talks and Growing Interest

As the end of the season approaches, McKennie is effectively playing for a new contract. At the same time, his situation has not gone unnoticed elsewhere, with several clubs monitoring his availability. Given the possibility that he could become one of the most valuable free agents on the market, interest in his signature has continued to grow.

McKennie is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Serie A, which has further increased speculation around his future. Despite this, his next move may still keep him in the Italian top flight, where a serious suitor has already emerged. Juventus are aware of the risk involved in delaying an agreement, particularly with rival clubs ready to act.

Milan Monitoring the Situation

A report on Tuttojuve claims that AC Milan are showing interest in McKennie, with Max Allegri keen on the prospect of working with the American midfielder once again. Milan is closely following developments and is prepared to make a move should Juventus fail to meet the player’s demands.

If Juve are unable to finalise a contract extension, Milan could take advantage of the situation and attempt to add McKennie to their squad. For Juventus, securing his future would not only reward his recent performances but also prevent strengthening a domestic rival. The coming weeks are therefore set to be decisive, as McKennie’s form and negotiations off the pitch will shape where he continues his career.