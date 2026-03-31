Juventus are interested in signing Alisson Becker from Liverpool at the end of the season, although such a move has previously been considered highly difficult to complete.

The Brazilian goalkeeper remains settled at Liverpool, widely regarded as one of the top clubs in world football, where he has consistently demonstrated his status as one of the finest goalkeepers in the game. His performances have made him a key figure for the club over several seasons.

Uncertainty Surrounds Liverpool’s Future

Alisson’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the current term, but Liverpool exercised an option to extend it by a further year. While he continues to be viewed as an important member of the squad, there are indications that he may be approaching the latter stages of his time as the club’s undisputed first choice.

This situation has prompted speculation about his long-term future, particularly as Liverpool could undergo changes that impact squad selection. A reduction in playing time next season may influence both the player’s outlook and the club’s plans.

Juventus Monitor Situation Closely

As reported by TuttoJuve, Juventus could be presented with an opportunity to sign Alisson during the summer transfer window, particularly if Liverpool appoints a new manager who opts to make changes in the goalkeeping position for long-term stability.

At present, Liverpool is not actively seeking to part ways with the Brazilian. However, uncertainty surrounding the identity of their next manager could prove decisive. Should a new coach decide to favour a different option in goal, the situation may shift in Juventus’ favour, potentially making Alisson available.

Despite their interest, Juventus are maintaining a pragmatic approach. The club are monitoring alternative targets and is unlikely to rely solely on the prospect of signing Alisson. This strategy ensures they remain prepared regardless of how the situation at Liverpool develops in the coming months.