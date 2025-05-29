Juventus are reportedly keeping a close eye on Fiorentina right-back Dodo with great interest, hoping to sway him to Turin this summer.

The Coritibia youth product shot to fame during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk before making the move to Florence in the summer of 2022.

The Brazilian had his highs and lows over the past few years, and had to overcome injury problems. But this season, he cemented himself as an automatic starter in Raffaele Palladino’s system, warding off competition from the young Michael Kayode who has now been sold to Brentford.

Juventus interested in Fiorentina’s Dodo

Therefore, Fiorentina are determined to lock down Dodo with a long-term deal, but have yet to find an agreement with the player, which could open the door for the Old Lady to pounce on the situation.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the 26-year-old has yet to give a definitive answer to Fiorentina as he appears tempted by Juve’s proposal.

Fiorentina keen to tie down Dodo with new contract

Fiorentina sporting director Daniel Prade commented on the situation in a recent interview, claiming that the Viola remain confident in their chances of reaching a full agreement with the player.

“We thought we had achieved his requests with our offer. We are waiting for an answer. When he wants, he will give it to us. We are not worried at all,” said the Fiorentina official.

The source also reveals surveys made by the likes of Liverpool, Inter and Barcelona who have all enquired about the player’s availability. The report estimates Dodo’s price at around €25 million

This season, Dodo has made 46 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions, including 35 in Serie A. He produced six assists in the process.

Juveentus might need new full-backs as the likes of Andrea Cambiaso, Nicolo Savona and Jonas Rouhi have all been linked with the exit door.