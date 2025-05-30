Juventus are now turning its attention towards appointing Gian Piero Gasperini as their next manager, following Antonio Conte’s decision to remain at Napoli. The Turin club had been optimistic about luring Conte away from Naples, believing they could persuade him to take charge at the Allianz Stadium. However, he appears to have committed to staying with the reigning Serie A champions.

Conte is widely regarded as one of the finest coaches in world football and is expected to receive full backing at Napoli as he embarks on the next chapter of his managerial career. With that door now firmly closed, Juventus have identified Gasperini as a viable alternative to lead the club forward.

Juventus Enter Race with Roma

Gasperini is set to leave Atalanta and has already held discussions with AS Roma regarding a potential move to the capital. However, those talks have yet to result in a formal agreement. This has left the situation open and gives Juventus the opportunity to enter the race for his signature.

Juventus view Gasperini as a strong candidate, impressed by his tactical approach and his ability to get the best out of his squads. His long tenure at Atalanta was marked by consistent overperformance, even though he was unable to secure a league title during his time in Bergamo.

Encouragement from Recent Developments

There has now been a development that may work in Juventus’ favour. As reported by Tuttojuve, Gasperini is not entirely convinced about taking over at Roma. According to the report, after speaking with the club, he has chosen to keep his options open and has not made any firm commitment to becoming their next manager.

This offers encouragement to Juventus, who may now be in a position to make a compelling offer. Gasperini’s departure from Atalanta marks the end of an era, and his next step will be a significant one. For Juventus, it represents an opportunity to bring in an experienced manager who has demonstrated the ability to compete with limited resources and deliver a competitive team.

While he did not secure the league title in over a decade with Atalanta, his overall performance has earned widespread respect. Juventus must now act decisively if they are to secure his services and ensure the managerial situation is resolved with clarity and ambition.