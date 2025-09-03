Jonas Rouhi earned promotion to the Juventus first team under Thiago Motta last season, with expectations that the young left back would continue to develop at a steady pace. An injury to Juan Cabal created an opening for him to gain valuable minutes, and he stepped in to assist the Bianconeri during a period when several established players were unavailable.

Reduced role after January reinforcements

Rouhi’s involvement, however, diminished significantly once Juventus reinforced their defensive options in the January window by signing Lloyd Kelly and Renato Veiga. Although he remained a first-team player in terms of training and preparation, his opportunities on the pitch were limited. The coaching staff understandably prioritised more experienced options as they sought to stabilise performances, leaving Rouhi on the periphery.

The lack of competitive minutes has created concerns over his development. At his age, consistent game time is essential for progression, and Juventus are fully aware of this. With Igor Tudor not planning to rely on him this season, the club considered a loan move as the most suitable solution. Such an arrangement would allow him to play regularly while still being tied to the long-term project in Turin.

Search for opportunities abroad

The closure of the main European transfer window has complicated these plans, as a suitable move did not materialise before the deadline. This has left Juventus facing a dilemma, with Rouhi still on their books but without the prospect of meaningful playing time. According to Il Bianconero, the club is now exploring opportunities in markets where the window remains open. Both Turkiye and Saudi Arabia continue to allow transfers, and Juventus hope that interest will emerge from clubs in those leagues before their deadlines expire.

For Rouhi, a temporary switch could provide the platform he requires to gain competitive experience, build confidence, and continue his development at a senior level. While remaining at Juventus would ensure he trains with high-quality players, the absence of game time could stall his progress. A loan move abroad, by contrast, would expose him to new environments and the demands of regular first-team football.

The coming days will be decisive. Juventus remain optimistic that a suitor can be found, and the player himself is expected to welcome any opportunity that offers consistent involvement. For now, the hope is that a solution is reached swiftly, ensuring Rouhi’s potential does not remain untapped during a crucial stage of his career.