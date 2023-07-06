Morata is set to return to Serie A but Juventus will miss out on him

Alvaro Morata has emerged as a potential target for a return to Juventus in the current transfer window, and the Spanish striker appears eager to come back to Serie A.

Having had two previous stints with the club, Morata has maintained a strong connection with the fans at the Allianz Stadium. However, Juventus has not yet made a move to secure his services.

The future of Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus remains uncertain, as the club may consider selling him to finance their spending plans. In this context, a possible reunion with Morata could be in the cards.

Nevertheless, since Juventus has not yet pursued Morata, another Serie A club has taken strides towards reaching an agreement to acquire the Spanish striker.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, AC Milan has expressed interest in Morata and appears to have made progress in discussions with Atletico Madrid. It is suggested that a deal to bring him to Milan could be finalised in the coming days.

Juve FC Says

Morata did well on our books and is one player we will always love to have back, but we have more than enough strikers now and should be more focused on ensuring they do well for us.

We wish Morata the best in Milan and it would be interesting to see how he performs if we meet his team.