LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Sean Dyche, Manager of Nottingham Forest, looks dejected during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on February 06, 2026 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Juventus head coach Igor Tudor is reportedly on the shortlist to replace Sean Dyche at Nottingham Forest.

After a splendid 2024/25 campaign that saw them return to Europe, the Reds are enduring an utterly miserable campaign.

It all began with the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, who reportedly had his disagreements with controversial club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Ange Postecoglou initially arrived as a replacement but only lasted a few weeks before being shown the door.

Forest then identified Dyche as the ideal profile, given his expertise at avoiding relegation, but the club continued to slip in the standings under his guidance. Therefore, Wednesday’s goalless draw against the already-doomed Wolves proved to be the last straw for Dyche, who was sacked on Thursday morning.

Nottingham Forest considering Igor Tudor for managerial vacancy

Forest are now looking to appoint their fourth manager of the season, and according to Calciomercato, Tudor is one of the names being considered for the role.

The Croatian has been on the sidelines since late October, when Juventus decided to sack him following an eight-match winless run.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

The 46-year-old was only appointed in March 2025, initially as a caretaker until the end of the season, before earning a permanent contract after achieving Champions League qualification.

The two parties have recently terminated their contract after reaching a compromise. Therefore, the former Marseille and Lazio boss is free to sign for any new club.

Tudor & two other managers linked with Forest role

In addition to Tudor, Forest are also pondering another Croatian manager in Ivan Juric, who was sacked by Atalanta earlier in the season, in addition to Portuguese tactician, Vitor Pereira, who was last in charge of Wolves.

Tudor would reunite with former Juventus right-back Nicolo Savona, who joined the Premier League club last summer, while Douglas Luiz, is no longer at the City Ground, having returned to Aston Villa in January.