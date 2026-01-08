Juventus have reportedly reached a settlement with Igor Tudor, who has agreed to rescind his contract.

The Bianconeri had appointed the 47-year-old as head coach last March when they decided to sack Thiago Motta on the back of a horrendous mid-season collapse.

Tudor helped the club achieve its announced objective of the 2024/25 season, by qualifying for the Champions, albeit on the final day of the season.

Igor Tudor rescinds his Juventus contract

The Croatian was initially considered an interim manager, but he was given the permanent role in June, when the club failed to sway Antonio Conte, who opted to stay at Napoli

Juventus began the 2025/26 campaign with three straight wins, including an enchanting 4-3 victory in the Derby d’Italia.

However, the Bianconeri lost their way afterwards, failing to win any of their following eight matches. Therefore, the management decided to act, wielding the axe on Tudor’s tenure and replacing him with Spalletti.

Following the arrival of the experienced Italian tactician, Juventus had three managers (along with their coaching staff) on the payroll.

But according to Sky Sport Italia, the Bianconeri have now managed to reach an agreement with Tudor to terminate his contract.

This deal certainly entailed monetary remuneration, but at least the former Lazio and Marseille manager is no longer on the wage bill, unlike Motta, who remains tied to the club.

Tudor can return to coaching, but not in Serie A

Tudor is now free to sign for any new club. However, the Serie A rules prevent him from coaching another club in the Italian top flight during the 2025/26 season, since he was already in charge of Juventus earlier in the campaign.

The Croatian has long been associated with the Bianconeri, having spent the bulk of his career in Turin, and also serving as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant during the 2020/21 season.

Therefore, both parties will be relieved to reach an amicable accord and maintain their long-standing rapport.