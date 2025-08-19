Juventus are working to resolve the future of Dusan Vlahovic before the transfer window closes, with growing confidence that a sale can be completed. The striker’s contract runs out at the end of the current season, and the club has made it clear that he should find a new destination rather than run down his deal.

The Bianconeri continue to acknowledge Vlahovic as one of the most talented players within their ranks, yet negotiations for a renewal reached an impasse. The Serbian rejected the terms offered, leaving the club with little choice but to place him on the market.

Juventus Prepare for New-Look Attack

Planning ahead, Juventus have already reinforced their attacking options. Jonathan David has been secured and is expected to feature as the first-choice striker, while the club is close to finalising the return of Randal Kolo Muani. The intention is to build a dynamic partnership between David and Kolo Muani, a move which makes the departure of Vlahovic all the more likely.

For Vlahovic, this shift in strategy signals the end of his place at the centre of Juventus’s forward line. While he remains a player of high calibre, the reshaped squad leaves little room for his involvement. Both club and player now understand that a separation is inevitable.

Getty Images

Confidence in a Sale

Although interest in the forward has not been overwhelming in recent weeks, Juventus are convinced that a deal can still be achieved. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the club believes its valuation is modest and well within the reach of several potential buyers. They remain optimistic that a suitable offer will arrive before the window closes.

Vlahovic’s pre-season form has been encouraging, which may serve to boost his appeal to clubs seeking a reliable and proven striker. At a time when attacking options are highly valued, Juventus anticipate that the Serbian’s performances will help persuade suitors of his quality.

With the deadline approaching, Juventus’s determination to move Vlahovic on is clear. The coming days will reveal whether their confidence in finding a buyer is justified, but the club remain certain that a resolution will be reached swiftly.