Mattia Perin’s situation at Juventus has become increasingly uncertain, with the experienced goalkeeper struggling for playing time under the current management. Once considered a reliable option within the Bianconeri squad, his role has diminished significantly in recent months, leading to speculation about his future.

Perin had earned a fair amount of game time when Thiago Motta was in charge, as the former manager alternated between his goalkeepers. This allowed the Italian to remain sharp and contribute meaningfully to the team. However, the arrival of Igor Tudor has changed the landscape entirely. Tudor has been consistent in his preference for Michele di Gregorio as his first-choice goalkeeper, leaving Perin with very limited opportunities.

Juventus Keen to Keep Perin

Despite his limited minutes, Juventus still values Perin highly and views him as a capable deputy who can provide stability when required. The club would prefer to retain him as a reliable second-choice option, recognising the importance of squad depth in a long and demanding season. Yet for a player of his experience, the temptation to seek a new challenge where he can play more regularly remains strong.

The Italian may consider this summer as an opportunity to secure a move that offers both game time and responsibility. His profile and track record suggest that he still possesses the ability to compete at a high level, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking an experienced goalkeeper.

Palermo’s Ambitious Pursuit

Among the clubs showing interest, Palermo has emerged as a serious contender. Now an ambitious side aiming for promotion to Serie A, they have been investing in quality reinforcements to strengthen their squad. Their project is designed not only to return to the top flight but also to establish themselves as a competitive force once there.

This ambition has reportedly drawn them to Perin. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Palermo is preparing to tempt him with a strong proposal and the assurance of regular first-team football. Such an offer could appeal to Perin, who is eager to be trusted with a prominent role again.

While Palermo represents one possible destination, Perin may still feel he has the qualities to secure a place at another Serie A club. His decision will likely hinge on whether he prioritises top-flight football or the guarantee of consistent game time. Either way, the coming weeks could be decisive for his future.