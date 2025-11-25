Mike Maignan is set to leave AC Milan as a free agent at the end of this season, and several top clubs are reportedly interested in securing the services of the French goalkeeper, including Juventus. Since joining Milan, Maignan has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and his impending departure is expected to spark significant competition in the transfer market. As he runs down his contract, a serious battle for his signature is already emerging, highlighting both his quality and his value to potential suitors.

Milan’s dilemma and stalled talks

AC Milan views Maignan as a key component of their squad and is keen to retain him. However, contract negotiations have stalled, leaving the club at risk of losing one of its most important players without a transfer fee. The goalkeeper was blocked from joining Chelsea in the summer, but the Blues remain interested in a potential move. Other clubs are also closely monitoring the situation, recognising the opportunity to acquire a top-level keeper once his Milan contract expires. Maignan’s consistency, shot-stopping ability and leadership make him a highly coveted target, and Milan’s position reflects the difficulty of keeping elite players when their contracts near an end.

The wider market and Bayern’s interest

According to Tuttojuve, Bayern Munich are the club that might pose the greatest challenge to Juventus in the race for Maignan. The Bavarian side are reportedly looking for a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer, who could be on his way out, and see Maignan as an ideal candidate. The Bundesliga may also appeal to the goalkeeper, offering him a chance to test himself in a different league while playing alongside high-quality teammates. Juventus face an additional challenge in persuading Maignan, having only recently signed Michele di Gregorio as their long-term first choice. With multiple clubs vying for his signature, Maignan’s next move is set to be one of the most intriguing developments in the upcoming transfer market.