Juventus has reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Bernardo Silva at the conclusion of this season. The Portuguese attacker will leave Manchester City when his contract expires in the summer, and his agent is actively seeking a new destination for him. During his career at City, Silva has attracted attention from several elite European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, although interest from these sides appears to have cooled as his current deal approaches its end. This development presents Juventus with a potentially favourable opportunity to secure his services.

Juventus’ Interest and Serie A Precedent

The Bianconeri have observed the successful integration of other experienced stars into Serie A in recent seasons. Napoli’s acquisition of Kevin De Bruyne and AC Milan’s signing of Luka Modric are notable examples of players maintaining high levels of performance in Italy after moving from other major European leagues. Juventus are reportedly eager to replicate this model by adding a player of Silva’s calibre as soon as the current campaign concludes. The club’s interest is underpinned by his experience, technical quality, and ability to influence matches at the highest level.

Silva’s appeal is further enhanced by his desire to continue his career at a top club, giving Juventus a strategic advantage in negotiations. Several teams have expressed interest in the attacker, yet his inclination to join a club of Juve’s stature strengthens their position should formal discussions progress.

Bernardo Silva (Getty Images)

Exploratory Talks and Potential Move

According to Calciomercato, Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has formally presented the player to Juventus and is exploring potential options for his client. Preliminary talks have taken place, signalling mutual awareness and interest, though no concrete agreement has been reached at this stage. Mendes’ involvement is focused on identifying a club that aligns with Silva’s ambitions, and Juventus have been informed that they are among the preferred destinations for the attacker.

If a deal materialises, Silva would bring creativity, experience, and technical intelligence to Juventus’ squad, potentially enhancing their attacking options and providing leadership on and off the field. While negotiations remain in the early stages, the offer represents a significant opportunity for the Bianconeri to secure a player of exceptional quality without the constraints of a transfer fee, positioning them favourably for the summer market.