Ronald Araujo has been on Juventus’ radar for quite some time, with the Italian giants coming close to securing his signature during the summer of 2024. That year, the Bianconeri identified the Uruguayan defender as a key transfer target as they sought to reinforce their squad and ensure long-term stability in defence. However, Barcelona successfully convinced Araujo to remain at the club, and he subsequently signed an extension to his contract, committing his immediate future to the Catalan side.

Barcelona’s Changing Position

In recent months, Barcelona’s stance on Araujo’s future has softened. The club, facing growing competition for places in defence and the need to balance its finances, is reportedly more open to the idea of a transfer. Araujo has also found it increasingly difficult to secure regular game time, which has contributed to speculation about a potential move. While Barcelona would ideally like to retain him for squad depth, they are aware that their defensive unit already possesses adequate cover and that selling him could help generate much-needed funds.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Spanish side is now prepared to listen to offers for Araujo, provided that interested clubs meet their valuation. Barcelona is understood to be seeking at least 40 million euros for the player’s signature, a sum that reflects both his quality and his potential. This price tag, however, poses a significant challenge for Juventus, whose current transfer strategy prioritises financial prudence and sustainability.

(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Dilemma and Premier League Interest

For Juventus, the opportunity to sign Araujo represents a chance to acquire a highly capable and physically commanding defender who could serve as a cornerstone of their back line for years to come. Nonetheless, the club is reluctant to meet Barcelona’s asking price, especially given the need to allocate resources carefully across multiple areas of the squad.

The situation has therefore opened the door for Premier League sides, several of which have shown concrete interest in the Uruguayan international. English clubs are better positioned financially to meet Barcelona’s demands, making a move to England appear increasingly likely.

While Juventus remains an admirer of Araujo’s abilities, the financial realities of the deal have made it difficult for them to pursue the transfer further. Unless Barcelona lowers its valuation or Juventus generates significant funds through player sales, the Uruguayan defender seems destined to continue his career in the Premier League rather than in Serie A.