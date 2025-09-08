Franck Kessie is approaching the end of his contract with Al Ahli, and signs suggest that he could be on the move once the current season concludes. The Ivorian midfielder has long been the subject of speculation regarding a return to Europe, with links to major clubs surfacing throughout his time in the Saudi Pro League.

Kessie’s Standing and European Reputation

Since departing European football, Kessie has continued to perform at a high level, maintaining the qualities that made him one of the continent’s most respected midfielders. His reputation was particularly enhanced during his time in Italy, most notably with AC Milan, where he established himself as a powerful, dynamic presence in the middle of the pitch. Those performances continue to fuel interest from clubs seeking both experience and quality.

As his current deal in Saudi Arabia nears its expiry, interest is expected to intensify. Several sides are monitoring the situation closely, with Juventus among those who have been consistently linked. The prospect of him returning to a league where he previously excelled makes the move especially intriguing.

Juventus’ Interest and Tactical Fit

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri view Kessie as an ideal addition to Igor Tudor’s side. The report notes that Juventus believe he possesses the attributes necessary to thrive in their system, adding both physicality and composure to the midfield unit. His familiarity with Serie A further strengthens his case as a reliable option for the club as they look to reinforce their squad.

The key obstacle remains his current salary in Saudi Arabia, which is considerably higher than what most European clubs would be willing to offer. However, if Kessie decides that he is ready to return to Europe, Juventus are prepared to explore ways of securing his signature.

For Juventus, the opportunity to add a player of Kessie’s calibre on a free transfer would represent significant value. His ability to shield the defence, carry the ball forward, and contribute to attacking phases could make him an invaluable asset for Tudor’s plans.

Should the move materialise, it would mark a notable return for a midfielder who once dominated Italian football. Kessie has already proven he can succeed at the highest level in Europe, and if Juventus are able to bring him back, he would have the chance to reaffirm that reputation while offering crucial balance to their evolving midfield.