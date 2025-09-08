AC Milan emerged as the primary suitor for Dusan Vlahovic during the summer transfer window, as Juventus were determined to offload the striker before his contract expired. With his deal set to run out at the end of this season, the Bianconeri were eager to secure a transfer to avoid losing him for nothing.

The forward had impressed during pre-season and carried that form into the start of the current campaign, which gave Juventus confidence that a new club would be found. Right up until the latter stages of the window, the club held out hope that an agreement would be reached.

Milan’s Interest and Deadline Day Outcome

As the market progressed, interest from other sides dwindled, leaving Milan as the only remaining party with genuine intent. The Rossoneri themselves were struggling to secure alternative striking options, a situation which gave Juventus optimism that a deal might be struck. However, despite expectations, negotiations never advanced to the decisive stage.

On deadline day, it became clear that Vlahovic would not be leaving the Allianz Stadium. The anticipated transfer did not materialise, and Juventus retained his services, even though the financial implications of keeping him remain significant. Vlahovic is one of the club’s highest earners, and many within the club hierarchy had felt his departure would have been the more prudent outcome.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Allegri’s Perspective and Future Considerations

AC Milan’s manager, Massimiliano Allegri, had his own views on the matter. He had previously worked with Vlahovic and was keen to renew that relationship, hoping until the final hours that the striker would arrive. Speaking via Tuttojuve, Giocondo Martorelli explained, “Milan struggled to give Allegri what he was hoping for. The manager would have hoped to sign Vlahovic until the very end. Juve kept him, and Allegri had to make a virtue of necessity.”

This comment highlights the pragmatic approach Allegri has been forced to adopt, balancing his desire to secure a proven goalscorer with the Milan’s broader financial strategy.

The challenge for Juve moving forward will be twofold: ensuring that Vlahovic continues to deliver consistent performances and addressing his contractual situation. With his current deal running down, the club may once again face a decision on whether to extend his stay or revisit the possibility of a transfer in the next window.