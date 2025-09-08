AC Milan was the main team that wanted to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus in the last transfer window. The club considered reuniting him with Max Allegri as one of the best decisions to make, but they did not advance their interest. Juventus reportedly wanted 20 million euros, while Vlahovic earns 12 million euros net per season, two fees that appeared too high for the Rossoneri to pay.

The men in black and white had hoped that a deal could be reached until the final days of the window, but they ultimately admitted defeat in their attempts to sell the striker. Meanwhile, Milan also failed to secure the signing of Victor Boniface after he reportedly did not pass a medical, leaving the club still in need of a striker to strengthen their squad.

Milan’s Transfer Plans

The January transfer window presents an opportunity for Milan to address their striker shortage. According to a report on Football Italia, the club’s preferred target could once again be Vlahovic. The report indicates that Milan is still considering the Juventus forward and could make a renewed approach for his signature if he remains available on the market. This demonstrates the club’s continued focus on reinforcing their attacking options and ensuring sufficient depth in the squad for the remainder of the season.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Position

Juventus, for their part, appear intent on retaining Vlahovic. The club recognises his ongoing value as a performer and is reportedly looking to ensure that he remains under contract rather than departing as a free agent in the summer. This approach reflects the importance of carefully managing the player’s future while maintaining the stability of the squad.

With the January window approaching, AC Milan will likely continue monitoring the situation closely. The club must weigh the feasibility of reigniting its interest in Vlahovic against the financial and strategic considerations of such a move. Meanwhile, Juventus’ determination to keep the striker could influence how any potential negotiations are structured, making the coming months crucial in determining whether a deal becomes possible.