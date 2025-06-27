Juventus remains keen on signing Jadon Sancho and has revived talks with the Manchester United winger over a potential summer move.

Sancho’s career at Old Trafford has stalled, and he is no longer considered part of the long-term plans at the Premier League club. His relationship with the coaching staff is fractured, and United are eager to offload him permanently this time around.

Juventus Push Again for Sancho

The Englishman spent last season on loan at Chelsea, where he helped the Blues lift the UEFA Conference League. Despite a promising run of performances, the move did not materialise into a permanent deal. The reason? A breakdown in salary negotiations. Chelsea were initially obliged to sign him but activated a penalty clause to opt out, as Sancho’s wage demands proved excessive.

Juventus had shown interest in the winger last summer and sees this transfer window as another opportunity to land him. The Bianconeri believe Sancho still has the potential to thrive at the top level and could be a valuable addition to their attack. Talks between both parties have resumed, but the same wage-related issue has surfaced.

Wages Remain a Huge Obstacle

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Sancho currently earns €12 million net per season at Manchester United. Juventus, however, are offering €6 million net per term, half of his present salary. Unsurprisingly, the Englishman is reluctant to accept such a significant pay cut, which puts the entire deal in jeopardy.

It is increasingly clear that if Sancho wants to continue playing at a high level, whether in Italy or elsewhere, he will have to compromise financially. Few clubs in Europe are willing, or able, to match his existing wages, particularly given his recent form and the question marks over his attitude.

Juventus remains interested, but the ball is now firmly in Sancho’s court. If he refuses to reduce his demands, he risks facing another season on the sidelines or being shipped off to a club that may not meet his competitive ambitions.