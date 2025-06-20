Juventus are actively working to replace Dusan Vlahovic during the current transfer window and has set their sights on securing a high-profile striker. With ambitions to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe, the club are targeting forwards capable of delivering consistent performances at the highest level.

Among their primary options is Viktor Gyokeres, a striker who Arsenal is strongly pursuing. The Gunners have reportedly held discussions with the player and his representatives, and he remains a major target for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, Juventus are determined to outmanoeuvre the Premier League club and bring Gyokeres to Turin instead.

Juventus Competing Directly With Arsenal

Juventus believe they are in a strong position to secure the services of the Swedish forward. Their optimism comes despite growing interest from Arsenal, who remain favourites for his signature. Nevertheless, Juventus are preparing a contingency plan should Gyokeres opt to join the London club.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are also showing significant interest in Benjamin Sesko. Like Gyokeres, Sesko has long been admired by Arsenal, but it is expected that the English club will only pursue one of the two forwards. This situation potentially leaves Juventus in a position to move for the player Arsenal ultimately choose not to sign.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Urgency to Finalise Vlahovic’s Departure

Juventus are aware that time is of the essence. With Vlahovic still at the club, their ability to commit to a new striker remains limited. If they are to secure one of these top targets, they must accelerate the sale of the Serbian forward. His departure would open up the financial and tactical space required to act decisively in the transfer market.

Waiting too long could prove costly. Should Arsenal finalise a deal first, Juventus risk being left behind in the pursuit of either striker. The club must now move proactively to ensure they do not miss out on their preferred options and is not left with players who have attracted little to no interest from other top clubs.