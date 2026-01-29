With a striker merry-go-round in full swing, Juventus have received a boost in their attempts to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Tottenham Hotspur.

The French centre-forward already played for the Bianconeri between January and June 2025, but the Bianconeri couldn’t reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to keep him on a permanent basis last summer.

The 27-year-old ended up joining Spurs on loan. But aside from his occasional Champions League heroics, his time in North London has been underwhelming thus far.

Juventus hellbent on bringing back Randal Kolo Muani

While Kolo Muani is said to be open to making a return to Turin, Juventus are now hoping to convince Tottenham to relinquish the player, and must also strike an agreement with PSG.

Luckily for the Bianconeri, a domino effect taking place in the Premier League could lend them a hand.

Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

On Thursday, it was reported that Crystal Palace have secured the services of Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen for €50 million.

This operation could pave the way for Jean-Philippe Mateta’s departure. Juventus were keen to sign the French bomber, but they weren’t able to meet the Eagles’ asking price. Nevertheless, Tottenham is one of the leading candidates in the race for Mateta.

Mateta to Spurs would push Kolo Muani to Juventus

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando (via TuttoJuve), if the North Londoners succeed in signing the Crystal Palace man, they will be willing to send Kolo Muani to Turin.

Moreover, Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoJuve) insist that convincing Spurs to part ways with the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker remains the biggest obstacle for Juventus, who are already aware of PSG’s requests.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the EPL merry-go-round will culminate with Kolo Muani’s return to Continassa.

The French international made 22 appearances during his time with the Bianconeri, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists.