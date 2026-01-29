Joao Mario has found life difficult at Juventus since completing a move to the club from FC Porto during the summer transfer window. His switch to Turin raised eyebrows at the time, particularly as it formed part of a swap deal involving Alberto Costa, who has gone on to deliver strong performances over the last few months. That context has only increased the pressure on Mario, who has so far been unable to establish himself.

The defender arrived with expectations that he would be able to match or replace the impact of Costa, but that has not materialised. Luciano Spalletti has shown little confidence in him, and Mario has struggled to earn regular opportunities in the Juventus side. As a result, he has remained on the fringes of the squad and has found game time hard to come by at the Allianz Stadium.

Struggles in Turin and Lack of Opportunities

Mario’s difficulties have highlighted how challenging the transition has been. Filling the void left by Costa was always going to be demanding, yet the lack of trust from the coaching staff has made it even harder for him to settle. Without consistent minutes on the pitch, the defender has been unable to build rhythm or demonstrate his qualities.

This situation has inevitably led to speculation about his future. Juventus are assessing its options, while Mario is keen to revive his career elsewhere. At this stage, remaining in Turin without meaningful involvement would do little to aid his development or confidence.

Joao Mario (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Transfer Interest and Potential Exit

Interest has now emerged from elsewhere in Serie A. Fiorentina and Sassuolo have both been linked with a move for the defender during the current transfer window, with both clubs monitoring his situation closely. According to Tuttojuve, the two sides are currently leading the chase and are expected to compete directly for his signature.

For Mario, a move away appears increasingly appealing. He understands that regular football is essential at this stage of his career, and that is unlikely to be achieved if he stays at Juventus. Increased game time would allow him to continue his development and regain momentum.

The remaining question centres on the structure of any potential deal. It remains to be seen whether Juventus would be willing to sanction a loan move for the rest of the season or push for a different arrangement. As the window progresses, clarity should soon emerge on where Mario’s next opportunity will lie.