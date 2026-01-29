Juventus have recently been linked with a potential move for Jhon Duran during the current transfer window, but those reports now appear to be wide of the mark. The Colombian striker, who currently plays for Fenerbahce, has attracted attention in recent years due to his performances across several leagues, leading to speculation about another high-profile move.

Duran has long been regarded as one of the most promising strikers on the continent. During his time in the Premier League with Aston Villa, he was viewed as one of the standout attacking talents, a reputation that earned him a subsequent move to Al Nassr. That spell proved difficult, however, and he was unable to replicate his earlier form before eventually moving on to Fenerbahce. Since arriving in Turkey, he has shown signs of rediscovering his confidence and has delivered several strong performances in European competition.

Juventus Linked Amid Search for a Striker

With Juventus believed to be in the market for attacking reinforcements, Duran’s name was mentioned as a possible option. The striker was reportedly offered to the Bianconeri as they assess their needs in the forward areas. On paper, he would represent an appealing addition, particularly given his experience and recent upturn in form.

However, Juventus appear to be prioritising other targets at this stage. While the club would be open to adding a new striker if it fits their manager’s plans, their focus seems to be elsewhere, suggesting that Duran is not currently at the top of their shortlist. This has raised doubts about the credibility of the initial reports linking him with a move to Turin.

Di Marzio Clarifies the Situation

Further clarity has now been provided regarding the rumours. Gianluca Di Marzio has addressed the situation and played down suggestions of a serious Juventus move for the striker. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said, “As reported by Sky Sport, Spurs are currently not open to terminating the loan of Kolo Muani, a transfer target for Juventus. The real sticking point was Tottenham, given that, as mentioned yesterday, PSG wouldn’t resist. It remains to be seen whether the player will continue to push. Regarding John Duran, the Turkish rumours of an offer from Juve for the striker have been unsubstantiated.”

His comments suggest that Juventus are concentrating on alternative options and that the links to Duran lack substance. For now, the striker is expected to continue his progress at Fenerbahce, while Juventus pursue other solutions to strengthen their attack.