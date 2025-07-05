Juventus have reportedly turned to experienced Mainz wingback Silvan Widmer as an alternative to Roma-bound Wesley.

The Bianconeri are aiming to strengthen various departments this summer. They have already started by bolstering the attack with the arrival of Jonathan David who has been officially announced as the club’s first signing.

The Serie A giants are also expected to bring in a new wingback, but his identity remains uncertain. While young Flamengo star Wesley had been pinpointed as the ideal profile for the role, the 21-year-old is seemingly destined to join Gian Piero Gasperini’s revolution at Roma.

Juventus add Silvan Widmer to their shortlist

Silvan Widmer (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus are now searching the market for new profiles, with Widmer emerging as one of the names on Damien Comolli’s shortlist.

Needless to say, the Switzerland international isn’t the sort of profile that will capture the imagination of the fanbase. After all, he’s 32-year-old player who never played for a top European club, and has no major achievements to speak of.

Nevertheless, Widmer represents an experienced profile who is very familiar with Serie A.

Widmer’s career trajectory

The Aarau native started his career at his hometown club before being poached by Granada in 2012. However, the wingback didn’t get the chance to play in Spain, as he was immediately loaned back to his original club, before being sold to Udinese a year later.

Between 2013 and 2018, the Swiss cemented himself as one of the finest right-wingbacks in Italy, making 131 appearances in Serie A, while contributing with five goals and 16 assists.

In 2018, he returned to Switzerland through the gates of FC Basel where he spent three years before moving to Mainz in 2021.

Widmer is now the captain of the Bundesliga club, but his contract will expire next year, so Transfermarkt estimates his market value at just €1.2 million.