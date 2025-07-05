Juventus have reportedly changed their plans for Daniele Rugani who has recently returned to the club following a loan spell at Ajax.

The 30-year-old has been associated with the Bianconeri since 2012 when he was poached from Empoli.

He joined the club’s first-team ranks for the first time in 2015, but he never managed to carve himself a starting role due to the strong competition for places, especially when the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Mehdi Benatia were at the club.

Last summer, Rugani was deemed surplus to requirements on the orders of Thiago Motta, so he was sent to Ajax on a one-year loan deal, before rejoining Igor Tudor’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Daniele Rugani impressed against Real Madrid

The Italian defender was an unused substitute in the three group-stage fixtures, but the manager resorted to his services in the Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

Although the Bianconeri were defeated by one goal to nil, Rugani was identified as one of Juve’s best performers on the day.

While Michele Di Gregorio had to pull off a series of fantastic saves to keep the Old Lady in the contest, Rugani was also instrumental at the back.

According to IlBianconero, the experienced defender’s solid display at the back could prove fundamental for his future, as the Juventus management is now considering keeping him at Contanissa.

Why Juventus might need Rugani next season

Damien Comolli and company were initially planning to offload the centre-back whose contract will expire in 12 months. However, they now believe he could be useful for the cause.

After all, Gleison Bremer still has some time to regain his full powers after a long layoff, while Nicolo Savona might be unavailable at the start of the season due to his recent injury. Moreover, Lloyd Kelly hasn’t fully impressed since his arrival in January.

Hence, Rugani’s presence would provide Tudor with an experienced option at the back, one who knows the club inside out.