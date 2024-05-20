Juventus have reportedly decided against sending Arthur Melo on loan again, opting for another path.

The Brazilian has been enjoying a decent campaign while on loan with Fiorentina, putting his career back on the right track.

The former Barcelona man joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2020 on a swap deal with Miralem Pjanic. He endured two underwhelming campaigns in Turin and then a catastrophic season on loan at Liverpool.

But despite showing signs of improvement this season, his future remains shrouded in mystery.

Fiorentina have the option to buy the player at the end of the season, but are unlikely to splash 20 million euros. Moreover, the Tuscans can’t afford his wages on their own, as the player currently earns 5 million euros per year as net wages.

The Viola are hoping to maintain the midfielder’s services on loan for a second year, but according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero), Juventus do not fancy this solution.

As the source explains,the Bianconeri have already decided against sending Arthur on loan again. On the contrary, they’ll be looking to use his card as a counterpart in an exchange deal, if they don’t manage to find him a direct buyer.

This season, the Brazil international has contributed with a goal and four assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.