Juventus continue to monitor Davide Frattesi closely as his limited playing time at Inter Milan keeps speculation around his future alive. The midfielder has struggled to secure regular minutes, and this situation could make him open to a move in search of greater involvement. Juventus believe the circumstances present an opportunity to strengthen their squad with a player they admire.

Juventus plan to reunite player and manager

The Bianconeri are keen to reunite Frattesi with Luciano Spalletti, who previously coached him with the Italy national team. During that period, Frattesi delivered strong performances and demonstrated a clear understanding of what the manager expects from his midfielders. This existing relationship is viewed as a significant advantage and a factor that could ease his integration into the squad if a deal is completed.

Juventus are confident that Frattesi’s energy and tactical awareness would add value to their midfield options. They see him as an ideal fit for their system and believe his desire for more regular football aligns well with their ambitions. The club are therefore exploring ways to bring him to the Allianz Stadium during the January transfer window.

Inter stance and proposed deal structure

Inter Milan is reportedly open to allowing Frattesi to leave, largely because he has not been a regular feature in their matchday plans. They are understood to have no major objections to a move to Juventus, recognising that the midfielder would benefit from increased game time elsewhere. This openness has encouraged Juventus to advance discussions and work on a concrete proposal.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are now considering a loan move with an obligation to buy as their preferred structure for the transfer. This approach would allow them to manage financial commitments while still securing the player on a long-term basis. Frattesi is said to be more than willing to make the switch, motivated by the prospect of playing more consistently and taking on a more central role.

Talks are expected to continue in the coming days as both clubs attempt to find common ground. Juventus remain optimistic that progress can be made soon, with the aim of completing a deal that satisfies all parties and allows Frattesi to take the next step in his career.