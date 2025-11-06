Juventus are reportedly one of the clubs interested in the services of rising Houston Dynamo midfielder Brooklyn Raines.

The Bianconeri are seeking midfield reinforcement, as their department remains too thin after failing to address this issue last summer.

Moreover, Luciano Spalletti appears incresingly convinced by Teun Koopmeiners’ unexpected switch to the backline, while Weston McKennie has been deployed all over the field.

Juventus set sights on Houston’s Brooklyn Raines

According to The Athletic, Juventus have enquired about the services of Raines, a young central midfielder who has been making waves in Major League Soccer.

The Liberian native began his career in the United States with Barca Academy, and then had a loan spell at El Paso, before joining the Houston Dynamo in 2022, and has now cemented himself as a regular feature for the Texan side.

He made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing with a couple of assists.

Brooklyn Raines (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The youngster has also been representing the United States national team across various age groups. He has recently impressed for the U20 team in the World Cup.

The US team was eventually thumped out in the quarter-final at the hands of eventual tournament winners, Morocco.

Raines could also join Man City or another City Group club

In addition to Juventus, the source reveals interest from City Group, the owners of Manchester City.

This investment group has been flexing its financial muscle for over a decade. In addition to owning the Premier League giants, they have also acquired multiple clubs across the globe in recent years, including Girona, Palermo, Troyes, and New York City FC.

Hence, it remains to be seen whether Juventus will be able to hold their own if it comes to a tug-of-war with City Group for Raines’ services, especially amidst their reemerging FFP troubles.

At this stage, Houston have yet to receive a formal bid for Raines, but only enquiries from various suitors.