Juventus are reportedly plotting a move for Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, but they’ve already been warned about the price tag.

The Bianconeri have been tracking the 25-year-old for several years, particularly since his two-and-a-half-year loan spell at Cremonese.

But in the end, the Italian shot-stopper returned to his parent club in 2023 and established himself as a regular starter under Gian Piero Gasperini.

For their part, Juventus bought Michele Di Gregorio from Monza in the summer of 2024 to replace their longtime stalwart Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus would like to replace Di Gregorio with Carnesecchi

While Di Gregorio has produced some heroic displays over the past 18 months, including an astonishing performance against Real Madrid at the Stadio Bernabeu earlier this season, he has also showcased a knack for conceding avoidable goals.

Marco Carnesecchi (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Many felt the 28-year-old should have done better against Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen, and his reaction to Andrea Cambiaso’s own-goal in the Derby d’Italia was too slow. On Tuesday, he shipped in five goals against Galatasaray, although he wasn’t the main culprit on most occasions.

According to Radio Radio via TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants are considering signing a new goalkeeper who can be an upgrade on the Inter youth product, with Carnesecchi at the top of the list.

Atalanta want €40m for Marco Carnesecchi

The source reveals that Atalanta would only allow the Rimini native to leave for a considerable offer. Their asking price is said to be between €30 and €40 million.

The Orobici would be willing to consider a swap deal, but only if it concerns the addition of a profile they truly appreciate.

Juventus know all about Atalanta’s stubbornness in negotiations. While the two clubs were working out a deal for Teun Koopmeiners in the summer of 2024, the Lombardians stuck to their guns until the very end, prompting the Old Lady to pay circa €60 million for the Dutch midfielder, who has yet to justify this hefty figure.