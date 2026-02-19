The future of Federico Gatti appears to be increasingly away from Juventus, as Olympique Lyonnais becomes the latest club to show interest in the defender.

The 27-year-old was a regular starter under Max Allegri, Thiago Motta, and Igor Tudor, but he’s been struggling to convince Luciano Spalletti.

The centre-back had already failed to win over the 66-year-old during their time together in the Italian national team.

Amidst the lack of options, Spalletti resorted to Gatti’s services against Galatasaray in midweek following Gleison Bremer’s knock. However, the whole backline fell apart in what was a horrific second-half display for the Bianconeri.

Federico Gatti may not dwell at Juventus beyond the current campaign

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gatti simply isn’t suited to play for Spalletti, whose style of play requires technical defenders who are calm and collected on the ball.

The pink newspaper believes that the former Frosinone man could be one of the first names to be placed on the transfer list ahead of next summer’s transfer campaign.

Moreover, Tuttosport reveals that Lyon are highly interested in the Italian international. The club’s head coach, Paulo Fonseca, is familiar with the defender, having had tenures at Roma and Milan, and he’s said be a staunch admirer of the player.

The Turin-based newspaper adds that OL have already made contact with Gatti’s entourage, particularly his agents, Dario Paolillo and Luca Carnaghi, as well as Juventus.

Lyon, West Ham & Nottingham Forest following Gatti

The source also reveals interest from the Premier League, especially West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, who continue to monitor the player’s situation.

Milan had also tried to reunite the centre-back with Allegri last month, but it remains to be seen if they’ll come again in the summer.

Finally, TS believes that Juventus have set their initial asking price at €20 million. Gatti’s contract is valid until June 2030.