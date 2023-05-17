Juventus midfielder attracting Premier League interest

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a recent report from L’Equipe. The French media outlet has revealed that Rabiot is ‘an important target’ for the Red Devils, who are reportedly pushing to sign the French midfielder.

Rabiot has been with Juventus since 2019, and has gone on to make 173 appearances in total for the Italian giants. He’s won three titles with Juventus since joining the club from PSG, which includes the Serie A title in the 2019/20 season.

The midfielder has made 44 appearances in total for Juventus this season, and has chipped in with 11 goals and four assists in all competitions, which has seen him be a rare bright spark in a disappointing campaign for the club. It appears as though Rabiot’s recent strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Manchester United follow up their interest with an official bid for the 28-year-old.

A move to Old Trafford could be a tempting proposition for Rabiot, with Manchester United likely to be playing Champions League football next season, as they’re currently sat third in the top-flight standings of English football. The Red Devils have shown much-needed progress this season under the management of Erik ten Hag, who will be looking to follow up a strong year with some trophies in next year’s campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

A move to Manchester United could tempt him as well, and the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that they can mount a serious challenge to rivals Manchester City for the title next season.

Rabiot looks as though he’s one of the club’s top targets during the summer transfer window, and with him being out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 season, it looks as though he’ll be facing a decision on his future relatively soon. Rabiot has been linked with a move away from Juventus in previous transfer windows, but given that he’s out of contract this summer, it seems as though it’s only going to be a matter of time before he departs.

Juventus have endured a tough season this term, as they’re sat second in the Italian top-flight, but find themselves 14 points adrift of league-leaders Napoli, who have ran away with the Serie A title this year, much to the frustration of the Juventus supporters. A move to Manchester United could tempt him, and it’ll be an intriguing few months ahead for the Frenchman’s future.