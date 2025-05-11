Juventus are eager to return to the Champions League next season, but their chances are increasingly uncertain as the Serie A campaign nears its conclusion. With only a few matches remaining, the pressure is mounting, and the team must improve quickly if they are to secure a coveted top-four finish.

Their last two league outings were critical fixtures against direct rivals for fourth place, Bologna and Lazio, and unfortunately, the Bianconeri failed to secure a win in either game. Those dropped points may prove decisive, particularly as their closest competitors continue to push hard for European qualification.

Roma Gaining Ground in Top-Four Race

While Juventus remain ahead of Bologna and Lazio in the standings, the real concern now is AS Roma. Their current form suggests they have the momentum to leapfrog Juventus into fourth place. Following Juve’s recent draw against Lazio, Roma have the opportunity to overtake them should they win their next fixture.

This is a worrying scenario for the Bianconeri. According to recent league projections, Juventus’ chances of staying in the Champions League places hinge not only on their performances but also on the results of their closest rivals. If Roma succeeds in moving ahead by Monday, it would place Juventus in a precarious position with little time left to recover.

Preparing for Life Outside the Champions League

The implications of missing out on the Champions League go beyond just sporting disappointment. Financially, it would be a significant setback, forcing the club to reconsider its squad structure and wage commitments. If Juventus fail to finish in the top four, they will most likely have to participate in the Europa League, a competition that offers less financial reward and prestige.

Juventus are already bracing for this possibility, they may be compelled to offload some of their top earners to balance the books and mitigate the revenue loss that comes with missing out on Europe’s elite competition.

As things stand, the Bianconeri must treat every remaining game as a final if they wish to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Anything less than maximum focus and performance could see them fall short in a race that is tightening by the day.