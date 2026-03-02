At the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Juventus rallied back to salvage a draw against their direct Top-Four rivals Roma and thus avoid a defeat that would have blown them away from the Champions League race.

The first half only witnessed a solitary goal, with Wesley sending the hosts happy to the locker-room. Francisco Conceicao scored an absolute screamer after the interval, but the Giallorossi swiftly retook the lead through Evan Ndicka, before adding a third thanks to their man of the hour, Donyell Mallen.

Nevertheless, Jeremie Boga and Federico Gatti scored off the bench to earn an incredibly precious point for the Old Lady.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who ended a chaotic week with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Roma.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Mattia Perin – 6

The former Genoa goalkeeper produced two solid saves early in the match. He could do little about the first two goals he conceded, but perhaps his exit on the third goal could have been better.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

The Frenchman lost the 50-50 against Niccolo Pissili, which allowed Roma to score the opener, but it was a solid display otherwise. Did well against Malen, set up McKennie with a wonderful cross, and won the free-kick that resulted in the equaliser.

Gleison Bremer – 6.

The Brazilian lost track of Malen on one occasion in the first half, and couldn’t block Wesley’s opener. He didn’t appear to be at his best following his return from injury, but he managed to provide the assist for Conceicao’s stunner.

Lloyd Kelly – 5.5

The Englishman capped off a forgettable week with a shaky display. Played Malen onside on the third goal, and lost the foot race to the Dutchman.

Donyell Malen beating Lloyd Kelly and Mattia Perin (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Weston McKennie – 6

The Texan squandered an inviting chance to open the scoring as his header went just wide. Provided the indirect assist for Gatti’s goal, but he was understandably exhausted following his immeasurable efforts against Galatasaray in midweek.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman filled in for the suspended Manuel Locatelli, and while he didn’t disgrace himself, the captain’s absence was heavily felt in both phases of the game.

Khephren Thuram – 6.5

A lively display from the midfielder, who was outplaying his French compatriot Manu Kone, but eventually ran out of steam.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5.5

The wing-back shut down Devyne Rensch’s attacks, but was outmuscled by Ndicka on Roma’s second goal.

Francisco Conceicao – 7

The Portuguese winger bagged what might just be the best goal of his career thus far, sending an unstoppable rocket towards the top corner on the half-volley.

Kenan Yildiz – 6.5

Similar to his display against Galatasaray, the Turkish star seemed to be the most dangerous player on the pitch, dribbling past his opponents at will, but only lacked the final execution.

Jonathan David – 5.5

The Canadian worked hard and tried to set up his teammates on a few occasions. Nevertheless, strikers are primarily judged based on their goal-threat, and his was almost non-existent.

Substitutes

Jeremie Boga – 6.5

While it wasn’t his best outing overall, the Ivorian did well to beat Svilar on the volley and restore Juve’s hopes.

Edon Zhegrova – 6.5

The Kosovar looked like a man possessed as he sought redemption for his infamous miss against Galatasaray. Although he didn’t score, his crosses instigated Juve’s second and third goals.

Fabio Miretti – 5.5

The Italian midfielder always wears his heart on his sleeve, but he was a downgrade on Thuram.

Federico Gatti – 7

The Juventus defender only needed a few minutes on the pitch to score his second goal in four days. Smashed home the equaliser that could make all the difference by the end of the season.

Lois Openda – N/A