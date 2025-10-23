VENICE, ITALY - MAY 25: Igor Tudor head coach of Juventus embraces Khéphren Thuram of Juventus during the Serie A match between Venezia and Juventus at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on May 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus manager Igor Tudor still has the backing of the locker-room, but the hierarchy’s patience is not unlimited.

The Bianconeri started their campaign with three victories in a row, but they now find themselves winless in their last seven across all competitions. They have slipped to seventh place in the Serie A standings, and they have only collected two points from three Champions League outings.

Therefore, some sources in the Italian press have been claiming that Tudor is now on borrowed time.

Juventus players remain behind Igor Tudor

In addition to the team’s poor run of results, the Croatian boss reportedly shares a frosty relationship with the Juventus General Director and soon-to-be CEO, Damien Comolli.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla insists that the squad remains firm behind Tudor, as evidenced by the player’s valiant response against Real Madrid on Wednesday, despite the defeat.

“One thing is important, beyond the performance: The team is fully behind Tudor, despite all the possible confusion,” said Pedulla during his appearance on Sportitalia.

“The team’s response in terms of unity is a testament.”

Nevertheless, Tudor will have to start garnering points; otherwise, Juventus will be forced to find themselves a replacement, even though they don’t fancy paying three managers simultaneously, since Thiago Motta remains on their payroll.

“Thinking that Juve could sign a third coach is unimaginable, but it’s clear that the next few matches must yield positive results. The deadline is the next international break.”

Juve’s upcoming fixtures will decide Tudor’s fate

Juventus will head to Rome this weekend for a clash against Lazio, before hosting Udinese at the Allianz Stadium in midweek. Afterwards, they will play Cremonese away from home, and then host Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Their final fixture before the international break will be the Derby della Mole against Torino, which will take place at the Allianz Stadium on November 8.

So it remains to be seen if Tudor will survive the international break.