Following their two wins in two games, Juventus started their derby against Torino with confidence, knowing they would achieve a three-game winning streak with a victory.

Dusan Vlahovic latched onto the ball for the game’s first real chance, but the Serbian shot wide.

Andrea Cambiaso then set up Manuel Locatelli to open the scoring, but he also could not find the target.

Vlahovic had another chance to test the Torino goalkeeper, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved well from his fellow countryman. That was better from the striker.

Nikola Vlasic then had a chance to open the scoring for Torino, but his header sailed narrowly wide.

After three quick yellow cards for both teams, it was halftime, and Juventus headed to the locker room, knowing they had to do better.

Torino had the ball in the back of the net immediately after the break, but it was ruled out for a foul.

Il Toro seemed to have returned from the break with more confidence, and after a spell of both teams failing to create a meaningful chance, Wojciech Szczesny was forced into a stunning save by Antonio Sanabria. That could have been the opener.

Max Allegri responded to that by bringing on Kenan Yildiz and Samuel Iling-Junior for Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic.

Torino began to pressure Juventus, and Cambiaso was cautioned for tripping a Torino player.

Torino got close to scoring again through Mergim Vojvoda, but Szczesny was similarly on hand to make another superb save.

At the other end of the pitch, Yildiz cut in from the left and released a powerful shot that was heading towards a goal, but Milinkovic-Savic made a world-class save to deny him.

Allegri made some bold changes, removing Vlahovic and Gatti for Alex Sandro and Moise Kean. Can any of them be the hero tonight?

Both teams kept threatening each other but were frustrated, as Szczesny went down following an elbow from a Torino player who wanted to head the ball, and the game was halted so that he could get treatment.

That decision angered Ivan Juric, who was sent off as Juve pondered bringing on Mattia Perin, but Szczesny was fit to continue.

Torino could have won the game, but Valentino Lazaro headed wide from close range as Juventus survived another scare.

That was the last significant action of the night as Juventus dropped points in the league yet again.