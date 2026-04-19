Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti can once again rely on Weston McKennie, who returns to the starting lineup against Bologna after serving a one-match ban.

Although the Bianconeri were able to beat Atalanta in Bergamo in his absence, the American has been absolutely crucial to the manager’s plans

Therefore, on Sunday, the 27-year-old will reclaim his spot, which could prompt a change in the tactical system.

How will Juventus line up against Bologna?

Since his arrival in Turin, Spalletti has mostly played in a 3-4-2-1 formation, and this was the case last week in Bergamo.

Nevertheless, the 67-year-old has occasionally opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, especially when trying to mirror the opposition.

According to Sky Sport Italia, this could be the case once more on Sunday, with McKennie starting as an attacking midfielder, flanked by Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

Despite his impressive outing last weekend, Emil Holm will be relegated to the bench. The other change in the lineup could ensue upfront, with Jonathan David emerging as the favourite to lead the line at the expense of Jeremie Boga.

Kelly & Thuram should be fit enough to start

In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram should overcome his physical struggles and maintain his place in the double pivot alongside club captain Manuel Locatelli.

The same applies to Lloyd Kelly, who has been enduring a slight physical problem, but should be fit enough to start at the back alongside Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Andrea Cambiaso.

Finally, Michele Di Gregorio will maintain his place between the spots, as Mattia Perin’s availability remains uncertain.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting the same lineup and formation, but notes a few selection doubts.

The pink newspaper leaves a 20% chance for Federico Gatti to replace Kelly, 30% for Teun Koopmeiners to fill in for Thuram. But the most serious runoff is between David (55%) and Boga (45%).

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David (Boga).