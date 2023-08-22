Last weekend, Paul Pogba traveled with the Juventus squad for the club’s first official encounter of the season. The Bianconeri returned from Friuli with a 3-0 victory over Udinese.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman didn’t participate in the match, as his full recovery requires additional time.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Pogba is showing encouraging signs and his return is drawing near.

The pink newspaper expects the 30-year-old to collect some playing time next Sunday when Juventus host Bologna at the Allianz Stadium for their first home fixture of the season.

While Max Allegri is unlikely to thrust him from the start against the Emilians, a second-half cameo would be a step in the right direction for the midfielder who sustained his most recent injury last May against Cremonese.

Moreover, the source believes that the former Manchester United star could once again contend for a starting berth following September’s international break.

Speaking of the break, it appears that Pogba may not remain at Continassa awaiting the return of his teammates from their international duty, as he himself could join the French camp.

According to ilBianconero, France manager Didier Deschamps has decided to include Pogba in his preliminary squad.

Les Bleus will host the Republic of Ireland at Le Parc des Princes for Euro 2024 qualifier on September 7 before taking on Germany in a prestigious friendly in Dortmund on September 12.

Deschamps and his staff will have to carefully evaluate the player’s condition before deciding on whether to include him in the final squad or not.