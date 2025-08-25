Juventus manager Igor Tudor will reportedly regain the services of three of his players who will make their return from injury this week.

The Bianconeri began their Serie A campaign on Sunday by beating Parma by two unanswered goals, thanks to Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic. Nevertheless, some fans and observers raised some concern over the lack of options on the bench, especially with the Serbian striker and fellow redundant, Nico Gonzalez, coming on in the second half.

Nevertheless, reinforcement is on the way, if not from the market, then from the treatment table.

Juventus regain Mattia Perin & Nicolo Savona

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, three players will resume training in the week leading up to Sunday’s away contest against Genoa.

The first is Mattia Perin who suffered a hand injury at the end of the previous campaign which required surgical intervention.

The goalkeeper has been out of action for several months, and even missed out on the FIFA Club World Cup. The 32-year-old was heavily linked with the exit door this summer, but now appears destined to resume his role as Michele Di Gregorio’s understudy.

Nicolo Savona (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Moreover, Nicola Savona has also recovered from the injury he sustained during the clash against Manchester City in the Club World Cup.

The 22-year-old is originally a right-back, but has showcased his versatility under Tudor, playing in various roles, including a sweeper at the heart of the backline.

Juan Cabal is finally back

Finally, Juan Cabal will also rejoin his teammates in group training after a 10-month absence. The Colombian suffered a devastating ACL injury while on international duty in November which wrecked his first year in Turin.

The 24-year-old is capable of filling in for Lloyd Kelly as a left centre-back, or Andrea Cambiaso as a left wingback.

The latter will likely serve a two-match ban following his violent conduct against Parma, but Cabal is unlikely to be fit enough to start at this stage, so Filip Kostic could instead get the nod.