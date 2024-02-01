Juventus remains keen on securing the services of Felipe Anderson, who is anticipated to allow his contract with Lazio to expire after this season.

The Brazilian has consistently been a pivotal figure at the club and continues to exhibit exemplary form in Rome.

Juve has been notably impressed with his on-field contributions, and the Bianconeri are eager to facilitate his transfer to their ranks.

Lazio, recognising Anderson’s significance, is striving to prevent the former West Ham player from departing the club at the end of this term and has extended a contract extension offer.

Aware of Juventus’ interest, Lazio is hoping that other potential suitors are closely monitoring Anderson.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb has disclosed that Juventus is meticulously observing developments surrounding the player to secure his signature as a free agent in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The club has already commenced discreet efforts in orchestrating the deal and anticipates emerging as the frontrunner in the race for his services. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri are not adopting a complacent stance and are diligently advancing their pursuit of Anderson.

Juve FC Says

A player like Anderson will have several suitors, so we have to be ready to fight to win the race for his signature and it also involves offering him the best deal.