In recent weeks, Franck Kessié has emerged as one of the genuine candidates to join Juventus during the ongoing summer transfer session.

The 26-year-old left Milan last season as a free agent. But while the Bianconeri were interested in his services, he ended up joining Barcelona.

However, his first campaign at the Camp Nou wasn’t a resounding success. Therefore, the Catalans could be in favor of an exit.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus will meet Barcelona on Thursday to discuss a potential transfer for Kessié.

The Bianconeri are currently in the United States for a pre-season tour. While they were supposed to take on the Blaugrana on the pitch last Saturday, the match was called off due to a viral sickness in the Catalan squad.

Nonetheless, Barca will be in Los Angeles on Thursday for a friendly test against Arsenal. Thus, Juve will take the opportunity to sit at the table with their La Liga counterparts.

The clubs could agree a loan move with an obligation to buy on certain conditions. The transfer fee could be between 10 and 15 million euros.

For his part, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà (via JuventusNews24) reveals that the Ivorian has other options on the table. However, he’s open for a transfer to Turin.

Nevertheless, Juventus still have to offload some of the deadwood before finalizing the transfer of the former Milan and Atalanta star.