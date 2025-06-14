Juventus are reportedly open to selling Nicolas Gonzalez less than a year following his arrival, as Olympique Marseille emerges as a possible destination.

The Argentinian has been a staple in Serie A since making the move from Stuttgart to Fiorentina in the summer of 2021.

After establishing himself as a top star in Florence, the winger made the move to Turin last summer. Juventus signed him on loan with an obligation to buy, with the operation costing a total of €35 million.

Nevertheless, Gonzalez wasn’t entirely convincing in his first season at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus willing to sell Nico Gonzalez for the right offer

The two-time Copa America winner initially struggled to earn a regular starting role under Thiago Motta.

Nico later became an automatic starter with Igor Tudor who appreciated his versatility and hard-working ethics, but he didn’t truly set the stadium ablaze. He ended the season with five goals and four assists from his 35 appearances in all competitions.

Therefore, IlBianconero believe that Juventus would be willing to part ways with Gonzalez if they were to receive an offer in the region of €25 million.

While this might not be a substantial figure in today’s market, it should be enough to avoid registering a capital loss, and would also allow the club to reinvest it in a new addition to the squad.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Marseille keeping tabs on Gonzalez

The same source reveals interest from Marseille who remain keen to bolster Roberto De Zerbi’s ranks with renowned talents.

The Ligue 1 giants secured their spot in the Champions League after finishing second in the table behind European champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

Hence, they should have the financial means to make new additions to a squad that already accommodates the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Mason Greenwood.