Juventus continue to work towards a resolution regarding the future of Dusan Vlahovic, whose situation remains uncertain as he approaches the final year of his contract. With each passing day, the Serbian striker appears to move further away from a long-term future at the club.

Vlahovic is set to earn a net salary of 1 million euros per month until his deal expires, a figure that has prompted Juventus to revisit the terms of his contract over the past two seasons. Despite several attempts to renegotiate a lower wage in exchange for an extended stay, the forward has yet to accept the club’s proposal.

As things stand, the default course of action is to sell him during the current transfer window unless progress is made in the coming weeks.

Juve Hope for Clarity Before Pre-Season Preparations

The club has not given up hope entirely. Juventus are expected to reopen discussions with Vlahovic following the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli, with talks scheduled to take place in the coming days. According to Calciomercato, Juventus hope to reach a definitive agreement with the player by mid-July.

Timing is critical, as the conclusion of the Club World Cup coincides with the beginning of preparations for the new season. Juventus are eager to enter the next campaign with a clear understanding of whether Vlahovic remains committed to the project or intends to move on.

The striker’s future must be determined before pre-season activities intensify. A delay in decision-making could hinder the club’s ability to plan effectively, both tactically and financially.

Commitment or Departure Must Be Decided Soon

Should Vlahovic choose to leave, Juventus are prepared to offload him and reinvest in a suitable replacement. If, however, he wishes to stay in Turin, he will need to agree to revised terms that reflect the club’s current financial framework.

His position has placed the club in a difficult situation, and a resolution must come swiftly. Juventus cannot afford uncertainty in a role as central as their lead striker. The next few weeks will be decisive in determining whether DV9 remains a key figure at the Allianz Stadium or becomes part of the club’s past.