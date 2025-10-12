Juventus are seeking a way to part ways with Arkadiusz Milik, who hasn’t played a competitive fixture in 500 days.

The 31-year-old first arrived at Continassa in the summer of 2022, completing a loan switch from Olympique Marseille. After finding mild success in his first season at the club, the Bianconeri activated their option to buy the player in 2023.

However, Milik suffered a knee injury in June 2024 while preparing for the Euro 2024 with the Polish national team, and he hasn’t recovered since.

Arkadiusz Milik has been out of action since June 2024

The Tychy native has undergone several surgeries in the past 16 months, and has been tipped to make a comeback on a few occasions, only to be hampered by a new setback each time.

After 500 days of inactivity, the writing is on the wall for the former Napoli striker, as Juventus no longer consider him part of the technical project.

The Serie A giants have already moved on by signing Jonathan David and Loïc Openda last summer. These two strikers are currently in contention with Dusan Vlahovic for a solitary starting role in Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

So even though the aforementioned trio have been struggling for goals, the department is considered overcrowded, making Milik surplus to requirements.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have been hoping to find a solution to get rid of the Pole and his considerably high salary. His contract is valid until June 2027.

Juventus willing to loan out Milik or terminate his contract

At this stage, the Bianconeri have two clear options. The first is to send the striker out on loan in January, before finding a permanent solution at the end of the season.

The second solution is to terminate his contract, which would allow him to sign for a new club on a free transfer.

But as the pink newspaper notes, these two options are only plausible if the player is healthy; otherwise, no suitor would be willing to step forward.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the bomber will finally manage to overcome his ordeal in the coming weeks or months.