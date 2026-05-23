Kenan Yildiz has been named the Serie A Rising Star for the 2025/2026 season following an impressive campaign for Juventus, after another standout season at the club in the 2025/2026 campaign.

The Turkiye international has continued to develop over recent seasons, and this year he has elevated his performances significantly, becoming an important figure in the squad under different managers and has become increasingly influential in attacking areas, demonstrating maturity and consistency and reinforcing his growing reputation within the team and underlining his importance to Juventus clearly.

Award Recognition

His contributions have been consistently strong whenever he has been selected, and Juventus are proud of his progress and development within the first team environment, on a regular basis in matches and throughout the campaign.

Juve regard him as one of the most promising talents in world football and value his importance highly, which is reflected in his role and status within the squad across European football and in elite competition overall.

Season Performance and Club Outlook

This season he scored 10 goals and registered 6 assists in Serie A, marking his most productive campaign to date; as reported by Football Italia, this marks a significant step forward in his development.

The club are aiming to secure Champions League qualification in their upcoming match, and they are determined to retain their key attacker beyond the current season as they continue their push in the league while maintaining focus on their objectives ahead of the next fixture and in the coming match schedule.

Yildiz is now seen as a central figure in Juventus’ plans, and his continued development is viewed as crucial to their long-term ambitions in domestic and European competition both now and in the future at the heart of their project and within the squad setup.

Juventus will continue to rely on his development as they plan for future campaigns and seek to strengthen their position in domestic and European football.