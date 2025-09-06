Juventus have now completed a summer without a sporting director, with Damien Comolli tasked with leading the search for the right replacement for Cristiano Giuntoli. The Bianconeri parted ways with Giuntoli after he and Thiago Motta oversaw what was widely regarded as a disappointing rebuild during the summer of 2024.

Although Giuntoli had earned the Juventus role following an impressive spell at Napoli, his tenure at the Allianz Stadium concluded on a poor note. In response, the club appointed Comolli as general manager, entrusting him with responsibility for negotiations throughout the recent transfer window. His remit included both incoming and outgoing transfers, ensuring that the squad was strengthened ahead of the new campaign.

Comolli’s Interim Role

Comolli has been central to Juventus’ business this summer, managing to oversee the buying and selling of players while working to shape a squad capable of competing strongly this season. His efforts have been described as highly effective, with the team now considered well-balanced.

However, his role is expected to evolve. The club’s plan is for Comolli to eventually step back from direct negotiations and focus more on general management duties, once a new sporting director is appointed. The incoming figure will be expected to assume responsibility for much of the operational work that Comolli has shouldered in recent months.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Shortlist for Sporting Director

According to Calciomercato, Juventus already have several names under consideration for the position. Among those on the shortlist are Marco Ottolini and Frederic Massara, both of whom are being closely evaluated as possible appointments. The expectation is that one of these candidates will be named sporting director in the near future, providing the stability and leadership required to drive the club’s long-term sporting strategy.

Comolli’s contribution has been praised, with his work ensuring Juventus did not suffer a lack of direction during a transitional period. Supporters now look ahead with optimism, hopeful that he will secure a competent successor who can take over the responsibilities permanently and guide the club’s future planning with authority.