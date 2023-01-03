Juventus has been dealt a transfer blow as their World Cup target Alexis Mac Allister insists he is happy at Brighton after his return.

The midfielder was a star in the Argentina team that won the World Cup and even assisted Angel di Maria in the final of the competition.

Several clubs are now looking to lure him away from Brighton after his performance and Juve is one of them.

The English club is not a contender for a top 4 place, which should make him push to leave, but he spoke about his future in a recent interview and insisted he was happy where he was.

He said to Sky Sports that he was “focused on Brighton, they know how grateful I am to this club and I don’t have any rush to leave.”

Juve FC Says

Mac Allister was terrific at the World Cup, but making our decision solely on that could backfire in our faces because there is more to football than that.

Mac Allister has the next six months to prove in the Premier League that he can deliver regular first-team action.

If he does well in this second half of the season, we could add him to our squad in the summer.