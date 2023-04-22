Juventus target insists he is not thinking too much about the transfer market

Juventus target Giorgio Scalvini has commented about the interest of several clubs in his future as he continues to shine at Atalanta.

The youngster is one of Italy’s finest talents now and continues to get better on the books of La Dea.

The defender is on the wishlist of many clubs around the country and they continue to scout him.

Juve is one of them and the Bianconeri will feel they have an advantage as the biggest club in the land.

However, the defender does not seem to be desperate to change teams and reveals he does not pay too much attention to the market rumours.

He says via Calciomercato:

“The court of Inter, Juve, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool and a 40 million euro rating? I am very well at Atalanta. I have never listened to market rumors very much, and in any case they have never shaken me too much, so I see no worrying signs. Maybe a day will come when I have to think about it, but it can only happen if I do well in the present”.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini has been in superb form for some time and continues to show he has what it takes to play for a big club.

But because of the interest from other sides in his signature, we expect the defender to cost a lot of money.

If we sort out all our legal battles and still maintain a place in the top four, we should have the money to fund a move for him.