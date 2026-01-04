PISA, ITALY - DECEMBER 27: Lloyd Kelly and Manuel Locatelli of Juventus FC greets the fans after the Serie A match between Pisa SC and Juventus FC at Arena Garibaldi on December 27, 2025 in Pisa, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus have received positive news on Sunday afternoon, as Francisco Conceicao and Lloyd Kelly have avoided injuries.

The Bianconeri began their year by hosting Lecce on Saturday evening. But while they were expected to extend their winning streak to six, their rosy patch reached its expiry, as they settled for a 1-1 draw, despite dominating the action for the bulk of the match.

In addition to the disappointing result, Juve fans also feared for Conceicao, who was nowhere to be seen after the interval.

Juventus receive double injury boost

Having missed last weekend’s trip to Pisa due to a slight physical problem, the Portuguese winger’s return to the lineup made for a pleasant pre-match surprise. However, he was replaced by Edon Zhegrova at the break.

As reported this morning, Conceicao once again felt some discomfort in his left thigh, which prompted his premature exit.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Therefore, the 23-year-old reported to the J|Medical Centre on Sunday to undergo the necessary clinical tests.

Conceicao was also joined by Kelly, who felt pain in his right thigh, although he was able to grit his teeth and remain on the pitch for the duration of the contest.

According to JuventusNews24 correspondent Marco Baridon, the tests have ruled out muscle injuries for both players.

Conceicao & Kelly could still skip Sassuolo match

While Luciano Spalletti and his staff can breathe a sigh of relief, Conceicao and Kelly might not necessarily be available for the midweek trip to Sassuolo.

With only 48 hours separating us from Tuesday’s Serie A contest, there might not be enough margins for recovery.

Hence, Juventus could simply decide to leave the Portuguese winger and English defender behind in Turin to avoid any risks.

The Bianconeri’s January is packed with important fixtures in three different competitions, so preventing injuries for key players should be a priority.